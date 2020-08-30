Golem Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $134.61 million and $32.54 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, OKEx, BigONE and Zebpay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00142816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.01671986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00177263 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,335.27 or 2.85854317 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Braziliex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Tidex, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, BitBay, BigONE, ABCC, Zebpay, Poloniex, Coinbe, DragonEX, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Koinex, Iquant, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Bithumb, Liqui, HitBTC, BitMart, Livecoin, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

