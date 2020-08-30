Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,774. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 4,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $331,237.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,905.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $150,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,446,570.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,403 shares of company stock worth $54,039,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $17,493,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.