Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $205,757.13 and approximately $17.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Graft has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00803822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 317.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

