Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 466,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,777. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after buying an additional 1,151,804 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 350.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 677,212 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 123.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 575,419 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $4,449,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

