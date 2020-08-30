Grid+ Price Reaches $0.13 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $67,835.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.93 or 0.05610046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

