Grin One Day Volume Hits $6.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, TradeOgre and LBank. Grin has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 50,970,480 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, Bisq, Hotbit, KuCoin, LBank and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

