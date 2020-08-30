Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NYSE:HBB opened at $20.84 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $284.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

