Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $72.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 221,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,348. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

