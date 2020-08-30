Hancock Whitney Corp Announces Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,069. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

