HashBX (HBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $79.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.