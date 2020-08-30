Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.57 ($2.84).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 182 ($2.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 252.40 ($3.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.