Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 132 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 132 ($1.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hays to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120.60 ($1.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.63. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

