HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3,396.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,294.52 or 1.06792370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00160989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,185,709 coins and its circulating supply is 258,050,559 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

