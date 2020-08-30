Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 2,279,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,747. The stock has a market cap of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 515,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

