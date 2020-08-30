Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. 308,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,541. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

