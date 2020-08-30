Hiveterminal Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,596.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2,596.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.01676514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,011.62 or 2.82267453 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.