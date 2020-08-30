Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $67.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,521. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 407.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

