Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $67.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,521. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 407.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
