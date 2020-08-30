Horizen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Horizen has a market cap of $84.20 million and $2.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.57 or 0.00074425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00698966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,827,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

