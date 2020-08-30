HorusPay Market Capitalization Tops $8.85 Million (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $253.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

