Hound Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212,112 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 7.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.