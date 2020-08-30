Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 301.67 ($3.94).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of HTG stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 1,017,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.29. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

