Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $99.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC on exchanges including LBank, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,712,640 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.