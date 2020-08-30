HyperDAO (HDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.27 million and $2.07 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,069,974 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

