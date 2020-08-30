Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $320.60 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $320.60 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008709 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

