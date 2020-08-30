IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $171.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,646 shares of company stock worth $19,098,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 93,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.89. 284,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $181.25. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

