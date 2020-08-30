IG Gold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.29 million and $194.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 116.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00142012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01677528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.