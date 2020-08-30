ImageCash (IMGC) Market Capitalization Tops $67,388.29

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $67,388.29 and approximately $456,641.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,879,304 coins and its circulating supply is 4,760,304 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.