Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

IMMU traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 977,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,998. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

