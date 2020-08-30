Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 387,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IMV during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in IMV during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMV by 380.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.