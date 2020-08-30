Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ICD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,686. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.52.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

