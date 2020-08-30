Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IEA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 689,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 0.84. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

