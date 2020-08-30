Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 547,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,053. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. AXA boosted its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inovalon by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.