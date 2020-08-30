Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $10.66 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $59,160.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,252,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

