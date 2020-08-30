Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,991.11 ($52.15).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of LON IHG traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,406 ($57.57). The company had a trading volume of 588,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,912.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,816.84. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.36.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

