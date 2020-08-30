Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.