IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Binance, Gate.io and FCoin. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $32.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00229524 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Ovis, Upbit, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

