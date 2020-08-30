IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.38% of IRIDEX worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.