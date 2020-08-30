iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $429,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.00. 2,520,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.