Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Iteris by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iteris by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iteris by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Iteris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 75,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,398. The company has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.