IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 2,104,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 307,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,101. The company has a market cap of $390.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

