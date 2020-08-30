Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Hits $5.90 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $2.09 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.01655990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00194717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

