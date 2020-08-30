Jetcoin Trading Up 2.5% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $256,115.57 and approximately $275,647.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

