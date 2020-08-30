JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 30.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,823,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 230.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 515,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 359,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 234,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,406. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

