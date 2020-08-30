John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.22 ($4.41).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($3.24). The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.70 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,546.45). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,977 shares of company stock worth $1,734,404.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

