Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 84,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,221 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

