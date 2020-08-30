Kin (KIN) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, COSS, IDEX and HitBTC. Kin has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $116,181.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00142012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01677528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00176732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,132.11 or 2.74360821 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OTCBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, COSS, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

