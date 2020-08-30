King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The firm has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average is $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

