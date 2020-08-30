King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $243,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.18. 257,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.66 and its 200-day moving average is $371.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.