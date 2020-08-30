King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $197.09 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of Union Pacific worth $197,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $195.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.