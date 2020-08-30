King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $288.12 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690,464 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Akamai Technologies worth $288,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.63. 2,024,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,883. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

